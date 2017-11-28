Barys suffer fifth defeat of season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Astana Barys lost to St. Petersburg SKA 1-9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The hosts scored the first goal already in the fifth minute, Nikolai Prokhorkin sent the puck into the net after a rebound from Khafizullin's shot, and a minute later Evgeny Ketov scored another one for SKA, making the score 2-0.

SKA continued to dominate throughout the second period, however not managing to score again.

In the third stanza Sergei Kalinin scored a power-play goal and Plotnikov and Prokhorkin got their second goals apiece, 7-0. Barys' captain Nigel Dawes managed to score once for his team, for which Shipachyov responded with the eighth goal. And, lastly, with six seconds left, SKA scored again, this time Ilya Kovalchuk threw the puck into Barys' net.

This became the fifth defeat for the Astana team this season. On November 29, Barys will play against Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl.