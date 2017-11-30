Barys suffers another defeat in KHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In last night's game in Yaroslavl Astana Barys lost to Lokomotiv 5-0, Sport. inform.kz reports.

Loko got itself a five-goal lead 24 minutes into the game and maintained it until the very end.



This defeat became the sixth for Barys this season.

Goals:

1-0 - 01:09 Kozun (Nakládal, Talbot). Equal strength

2-0 - 02:43 Averin (Loktionov). Equal strength

3-0 - 14:27 Fateyev (Ivanov, Kayumov). Equal strength

4-0 - 20:57 Apalkov. Equal strength

5-0 - 23:22 Apalkov (Kraskovsky, Korshkov). Equal strength