Barys vs Amur: Kazakh team suffers one more defeat at home (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's HC Barys lost to Khabarovsk's Amur in a home game in the Kontinental Hockey League match, Sports.kz reports.

KHL Barys - Amur 2:3 (1:2, 1:0, 0:1) Pucks: 0:1 - 04:56 Lee (Shulakov, Ushenin). Even-strength goal 1:1 - 07:05 Dawes (Bochensky, Boyd). Powerplay 1:2 - 14:40 Ushenin Vyach. (Ushenin Vlad.). Even-strength goal 2:2 - 34:32 Pushkaryov (Romanov). Even-strength goal 2:3 - 52:56 Zub (Shulakov, Pervushin). Even-strength goal