ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC won in Omsk but lost in terms of hopes and expectations.

Barys played on the road in Omsk against local Avangard and needed only three points to hang onto the playoff last spot. Barys won the game but eventually lost in terms of advancing further and failed to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in the history of the KHL.

Check out how the game unfolded.