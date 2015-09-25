Barys wins critical game in Omsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys HC of Astana had a nightmare streak over the recent games. The team lost the last four games and did not play well since the beginning of the season.

The last game Barys played against Avangard from Omsk in Astana and lost 1:4. After the game head coach Yerlan Sagymbayev was relieved of the post and Yevgeny Koreshkov took over.

Today, Barys had to play against its offender Avangard in Omsk. The game was supported to be a battle and it lived to the expectations.

10 minutes into the game Barys managed to score first. The author of the goal was Yevgeny Rymarev. However, 49 second before the intermission the score was tied by Denis Kulyash, who scored for Avangard.

The second period was even more spectacular. Early in the second period Alexander Perezhogin of Avangard gives his team the lead making the score 2:1. Then, Nigel Dawes ties the score in about five minutes and one minute later Dustin Boyd scores again for Barys and gives the team from Astana the lead.

The third period was obviously a tough time for both teams, but Barys still went on to win this game. Nigel Dawes even scored into the empty net some second before the end of the game. The final score was 4:2 in favour of Barys.

Thus, Barys finally had a bad streak snapped and Yevgeny Koreshkov had a successful debut.