Bashar al-Jaafari gave appraisal to Astana meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bashar al-Jaafari, head of the Syrian Government delegation and Syria's Permanent Representative in the UN has held a press conference for journalists to sum up the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana.

"We have been working productively days and nights for the last two days. During the negotiations we have tried to achieve our goal which is to bolster the cease fire regime and resolve the crisis by the political way", he said.

Bashar al-Jaafari thanked Kazakhstan for providing the platform for the meeting and highly appraised the efforts of the country in making it a productive process.

"We strive for establishing peace in Syria. We have come to Astana from different countries in order to work on the cease fire regime. Directly or not, but everybody tried to stop the bloodshed. The meeting in Astana is not a market. We have discussed particular issues and reached certain results".