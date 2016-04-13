Bashmakov: Manifesto ‘The World. The 21st century’ is of global political nature

ALMATY. KAZINFORM. - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Manifesto "Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" is a huge contribution of the republic to global security, this has been said by member of the Board of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Anatoly Bashmakov.

According to him, speaking at the UN summit on nuclear security in Washington back in 2010 the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan predicted growing processes in the nuclear world.



"I think that all three of President's speeches at the UN anti-nuclear summits in Washington in 2010, 2015 and 2016 have a logical sequence. Manifesto "The World. The 21st century" can be compared with the first speech at the UN summit. At the event N. Nazarbayev warned the international community on the accumulation of a huge number of nuclear weapons in the world," said Mr. Bashmakov.



He added that UN Council gave the President's performance the status of an official document which is a confirmation that the main organization of the world has given importance and commended the high level of the political document. This suggests that the performance is of global political nature affecting the interests of the entire international community.