Basic List of governmental structures’ functions subject to transfer to competitive environment will be ready in Sep 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Basic List of Governmental Structures' Functions subject to transfer to a competitive environment will be submitted for the Government's consideration in September 2016. First Vice Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov said it today at an enlarged meeting of the Economic Reforms and Regional Development Committee of the Majilis.

An Expert Group will carry out inventory of the governmental structures’ functions and further analysis of the market’s readiness. The inventory will be finished at the end of May and a preliminary list of the functions subject to transfer to a competitive environment will be compiled in June. In July-August, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan will prepare an analysis of the market’s readiness. The Basic List of the Functions to be transferred to competitive environment will be submitted for the consideration of the Government in September,” Kussainov said.

The inventory of the functions of governmental structures provides for their stage-by-stage classification. At the first stage the experts will analyse strategic, regulative, implementation and supervisory functions of the governmental structures. Strategic functions of the governmental sector will not be discussed as they cannot be delegated to competitive environment.

Earlier, Kussainov said as per the Step 97 of the National Plan, the citizens will gain more chances to join the adoption of decisions by means of self-governance and local self-governance. This Step provides for also transfer of some governmental functions to a competitive environment and self-governed organizations.