Basketball academy for children opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A basketball academy for children opened doors at the sports center of the Nazarbayev University in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The academy will offer free basketball trainings for boys and girls aged 8-14. A Serbian specialist will be the head coach of the academy.







"We've invited the specialist from Serbia experienced in children's and men's basketball. He will be assisted by two local coaches," said Olympic champion and general director of BC Astana Valeriy Tikhonenko.







He said he is confident that low temperatures in Astana won't create obstacles for the development of basketball.







60 children have already been selected for the academy. Starting from February, BC Astana players will hold master classes at schools in Astana and invite children to join the academy.







Founders of the academy want to select from 200 up to 500 children.



