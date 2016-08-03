BATE Borisov miss out on UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs

MINSK. KAZINFORM - FC BATE Borisov failed to succeed in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 defeat to Dundalk from Ireland on 2 August, BelTA has learned.

After a narrow home win (1-0) at Borisov Arena, the Belarusian team was shocked by three unanswered goals from their rivals a week later.

David McMillan struck either side of half-time to edge the Irish title holders in front, with substitute Robbie Benson adding the gloss in the last minute.



Thus, Dundalk booked its place in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, while BATE Borisov will compete for the Europa League group stage. The Borisov team will learn their rivals in the second biggest continental tournament on 5 August after the drawing ceremony takes place in the UEFA headquarters in Nyon Switzerland.



Two more Belarusian clubs will hold their games of the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday, 4 August. Dinamo Minsk will host FC Vojvodina from Serbia in Brest (the result of the first game is 1-1). Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino will play against SK Rapid Vienna (0-0), Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.