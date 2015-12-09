“Batyr is alive! Batyr lives!” – Almaty remembers late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov with a grandiose concert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A concert dedicated to late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov and his creativity was held in Almaty's Palace of Republic.

Entitled as “Batyr Lives”, the three-hour concert took about a month of preparation both from organizers and the singers. All net profits received from the sale of tickets will be placed to the account of Batyrkhan’s son Maksut Shukenov.

Neither the singers nor spectators could refrain from tears.

“Thank you all! Many thanks to the Mayor’s Office of Almaty. I hope that the light, the love and the warmth irradiated by Batyr will always live in our hearts and in hearts of future generations. Batyr is alive ! Batyr will live!” said Olzhas Baikanov, Shukenov’s close friend and ex-producer.

The culmination of the evening became “Julie”, Batyrkhan’s most popular song, performed by the spectators together with Russian A-Studio band and singer Vladimir Presnyakov.

Olzhas Baikanov, who is also the Director of the Batyrkhan Shukenov Foundation, performed “Free Bird” composition together with Chick Flick team.

Composer and poet Erkesh Shakeyev sang two songs from Batyrkhan’s repertoire “Your Steps” and “Loveless.”

“We are pursuing only one purpose – to help Batyrkhan’s family. All of us want to reach his level, to make people feel and remember his manner of performance. His music is rarely beautiful,” Kazakh pop-diva Roza Rymbayeva said. She performed a very lyrical composition “A Date” from Shukenov’s last Album “Amanat.”

Among those who joined the concert were Dilnaz Akhmadiyeva, Makpal Issabekova, Daler Nazarov, Nurlan Abdullin, Madina Sadvakassova, Zhanar Dugalova, Ali Okapov, “Zhetygen”, “JCS”, “Dervishi”, “Musicola”, “MusART”, “Magic of Nomads” bands and other Kazakhstani singers.

Besides, Russian singers Ilya Zudin, Yuliya Nachalova, Dominik Joker and “N.A.O.M.I.” arrived in Almaty to partook in the event too.

The concert was held live under the accompaniment of Almaty’s best musicians.

Viktor Khomenkov was the record producer of the evening.