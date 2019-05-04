Baubek Oralmagambetov named Chairman of Kazakhstan's Aerospace Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By an order of the Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry, Baubek Oralmagambetov has been appointed the Chairman of Kazakhstan's Aerospace Committee, Kazinform reports.

Baubek Oralmagambetov was born in 1983 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Moscow Aviation Institute.



He began his career in 2006 as a design engineer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.



In 2010-2012 he worked at the Representative Office of JSC Baiterek Kazakh-Russian Joint Enterprise as a chief specialist and later as a head of a department.



In 2012-2014, he was a Deputy Director, Director of the Space Activity Development Department at the National Space Agency.



In 2014-2015, Baubek Oralmagambetov headed Project Administration Division at the Aerospace Committee of the National Space Agency.



In 2015-2016, he worked as Director General at LLP Galam.



In 2016-2017, he was Acting Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.