Baursaks distributed in the streets of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baursak festival has been announced in one of the districts of Astana city today, Kazinform reports.

"The Baursak Time Festival has been initiated on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana and Saryarka district timed to celebration of Nauryz Meiramy (holiday). And it is not a mere festival. It is a project which, other than popularization of culture and traditions of Kazakhstan people, but also charity. The Festival started today and will last for one week," Akim (head) of Saryarka district of Astana city Arman Turlubek wrote on his Facebook.

Throughout the week the volunteers of the Astana Zhastary ("youth of Astana") will be treating guests and residents with popular traditional pastry. Every day more than 4,000 baursaks will be distributed. "For the festival we are going to make more than 25,000 baursaks or many over a ton," the akim said.

The final part of the Baursak Time Festival will take place on March 17 at 12.00 at Astana's Arbat and will be accompanied by a celebratory concert. On that day, the guests and residents of Astana city will have a chance to enjoy various treats and celebratory atmosphere.