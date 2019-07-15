Baurzhan Sartbayev appointed as Chairman of the Board of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors of KAZAKH INVEST NC JSC, Baurzhan Sartbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the company. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev introduced the new Chairman to the staff of the company, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST informs.

As notedby the Deputy Minister, following the recent meeting of the CoordinationCouncil on Investment Attraction chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, KAZAKHINVEST NC JSC and the newly appointed Chairman of the company have beenassigned a number of tasks, including increasing the annual gross FDI inflowsto Kazakhstan from $ 24 billion in 2018 to $ 34 billion by 2025.





The PrimeMinister gave specific instructions to enhance the work with domestic andforeign investors, as well as with international financial organizations, inorder to attract investments in the country's economy and develop newlarge-scale projects.





«The newhead has an extensive experience of working with foreign companies. Mr Sartbayevalso held senior positions in a number of commercial structures for many years.I believe that the accumulated experience will enable finding new niches andsignificantly improve foreign investors targeting,» said Yermek Kosherbayev.



