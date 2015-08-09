Bauyrzhan Baibek named Almaty city mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has introduced today new Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek at a meeting with the city authorities, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

Earlier Bauyrzhan Baibek served as the First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party. B. Baibek was born on March 19, 1974 in Almaty. He is a graduate of The Lübeck Academy of Music (1998, under the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship) and Central Asian University (2002, part-time). Holder of the Minister-Counsellor diplomatic rank; Cand.Science in Politics; Professor Emeritus of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists Association. Work experience: - Assistant, Attaché at the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Frankfurt am Maine, 3rd Secretary at the Economic Department of Kazakhstan's Embassy in the Federal Republic of Germany in Berlin (1999-2002); - Various positions at the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Expert of the Systemic Research Center, Head of the Information and Analysis Department, Chief Inspector of the Protocol Department of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (February 2002 - August 2009); - Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (August 2009-January 2013); - First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party (since January 2013); Other positions: - Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Fellows (since 2008); - President of the Association of Kazakhstan President's Bolashak International Scholarship Alumni (since November 15, 2008); - Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law; - Member of the Permanent Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (since 2013); State and international awards, prizes, honorary titles: - Jubilee medal "10th Anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Constitution"; - Jubilee medal "10th Anniversary of Astana" (July 1, 2008); - Qurmet Order (December 15, 2008); - Jubilee medal "20th Anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Independence"; - Badge of Honor "Til Zhanashyry"; - Badge "Elimzhan"; - Letters of Gratitude from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan; - The order of Parasat (December 15, 2014); Scientific works and publications; - Co-author of the book "The State Protocol of the Republic of Kazakhstan" (2004); - Author of the book "Guide to the State Protocol of the Republic of Kazakhstan" (2005); - Author of the two editions of the book "One Year of the President" - Articles on various issues of political science;