Bayan Maksatkyzy attends trial of ex-husband

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani producer Bayan Maksatkyzy, formerly known as Bayan Yessentayeva, is attending the trial of her ex-husband Bakhytbek Yessentayev today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the trial is also their daughter Aisaule.



Bakhytbek Yessentayev's trial is underway at the specialized district criminal court of Almaty region. Members of the jury were chosen earlier in the day.

According to reports, Bayan spent several weeks in a hospital after the argument with her husband of 22 years turned violent at a filling station in Almaty region in June 2016.



Bakhytbek Yessentayev allegedly raped, brutally assaulted and stabbed his then wife with a knife. The producer was rushed to a hospital in the town of Talgar after sustaining multiple injuries to her face and body. Bakhytbek was arrested on suspicion of rape and grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.



After the incident Bayan Yessentayeva changed her last name to Maksatkyzy.



The former couple has two daughters.



