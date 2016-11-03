Bayan Maksatkyzy's ex-husband sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Ex-husband of Kazakhstan's famous producer Bayan Maksatkyzy - Bakhytbek Yessentayev - has been sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment in a high-security prison, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yessentayev said his last word at today’s court hearing after which the jury announced their verdict.

The court hearing which started on 18 October has been held in a closed door format at the Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Taldykorgan, Almaty region.

On 31 October, oral arguments of the parties were held. After the oral arguments the court announced a recess till 11:00 a.m. November 3.

Bayan Maksatkyzy did not come to preliminary hearing on her husband’s case on 14 September and to the main court proceedings which started 28 September at the Kaskelen-based Inter-District Court.

On 19 October, Bayan’s attorney Marat Askerbekov said that the woman forgave her ex-husband.

"I forgave him, this is my decision. I turned this page over, my life goes on. My children have their father and I will search for my happiness somewhere else," Maksatkyzy took to her Instagram account to announce her decision to forgive the ex-husband.

Recall that on June 10, Bayan Maksatkyzy was severely beaten by her husband Bakhytbek Yessentayev, who then stabbed her with a knife. The producer was taken to a hospital of Talgar where she was operated. Bakhytbek Yessentayev was detained and taken to the local police station.

Bayan Maksatkyzy is a famous actress, TV host, singer, producer of popular KESHYOU all-female trio, editor and co-owner of "Gashyktar Alemi" magazine.



In December 2015, she presented her new boy-band ALAU.



Bayan and Bakhytbek have been married for 22 years. The couple has two daughters - Aisaule and Aiaru.



