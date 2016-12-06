Bayan Sulu started new cookies production line

ASTANA. KAZINRFORM - Today during the national teleconference with participation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Kostanay -based confectionery "Bayan Sulu" started the new line of cookies production.

President of Bayan Sulu JSC Timur Sadykov communicated from Kostanay: "Dear Nursultan Abishevich! In September of the current year when you visited our enterprise, I reported you on the start of the first line of production of wafers which is being steadily run today. And today we start the second line - production of cookies which uses high-productive modern equipment which allows to produce more than 5 thousand tons per".

The entrepreneur also told that nowadays the confectionary products of Bayan Sulu factory are exported to Russia, Germany, China, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

"With the start of the new line export sales will grow by 40 percent", - Timur Sadykov added.