Bayan Yessentayeva in critical condition after alleged assault by husband

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani producer Bayan Yesentayeva is in a critical but stable condition after being viciously assaulted by her own husband on Friday.

"Bayan Yessentayeva is in a critical but stable condition. She was hospitalized with closed craniocerebral injury, periorbital hematoma and penetrating stab abdominal would. Mrs. Yessentayeva underwent surgery," head of healthcare department of Almaty region Mr. Askhan Baiduvaliyev told Kazinform correspondent.



According to Mr. Baiduvaliyev, presently the patient cannot be flown to another hospital by air ambulance as she sustained serious injuries.



Earlier it was reported that an argument between Yessentayeva and her husband of 22 years Bakhytbek turned violent on Friday afternoon at a filling station in Almaty region.



Yessentayev allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife. The producer was rushed to a hospital in the town of Talgar. Her husband was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.



The couple has two daughters.