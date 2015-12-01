Bayan Yessentayeva presents new boy band (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakh producer Bayan Yessentayeva has introduced a new boy band "Alau" during the TV- show "Tungі studiyada".

Previously, she announced the debut of the boy band in social networks: "On Monday you will be able to see and hear the new, cool, trendy, young team of four guys! For us they are the best!!!". The new boy band includes Yerzhan Muhatayev, Asset Arystanbek, Khamit Satayev and Yerbol Salykbayev. "Judging by your commentaries, we've done it!!! Meet our boys ... and very soon, our first video!!! " informed Bayan Yessentayeva via her Instagram account.