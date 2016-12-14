Bayanaul to represent Pavlodar region at EXPO 2017

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A meeting dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence was held in Bayanaul village, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the onset of the meeting akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov noted that Bayanaulskiy district is the source of pride of the Kazakh people. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev once called Bayanaul the sacred land for all Kazakhstanis. Such eminent Kazakhs as Kanysh Satpayev, Mashkhur Zhussup Kopeyev, Zhayau Mussa, Sultanmakhmut Toraigyrov, Shaken Aimanov, Shafik Chokin and many others were born there.



Governor Bakauov noted that Bayanaul will represent Pavlodar region at the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. "A lot has been done in that respect. To date, we have developed and adopted important projects on overall development of Bayanaulskiy district. Bayanaul's tourism and economic sectors as well as SMEs will develop in the future. As far as the budget is concerned, it grew dramatically. In 2017, 2,6 billion tenge will be earmarked from the budget for Bayanaulskiy district's development, compared to only 207 million tenge in 2016," Bakauov said.



On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, some residents of Bayanaulskiy district were honored with state awards.

Governor Bakauov awarded Kurmet order to director of MTS LLP Zhaima Batyrbek Aldabergenov and Yeren yenbegi ushin medal to akim (head) of Zhanatlekskiy rural district Zhabai Mussabayev and employee of Maikuben-West LLP Marat Omarov. Korabai Shakirov, Mukaram Shulenbai and Murat Rakhmetov became honorary residents of Pavlodar region.