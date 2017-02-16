  • kz
    Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal

    09:48, 16 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZAINFORM In yesterday's match of Champions League on Allianz Arena Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 5-1 setting one foot in the quarterfinals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thiago Alcantara struck twice, while Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and substitute Thomas Mueller scored the other goals.

    Londoners now face a near-impossible task in the second leg of the Round of 16 on March 7.

    Arsenal scored once when Lewandowski took down Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny and the referee awarded the penalty that Alexis Sanchez realized.

     

    Sport Football
