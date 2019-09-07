Bazaar in Almaty on fire again

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Warehouses at a local bazaar in Almaty city has gone on fire again this morning, Kazinform reports.

Residents of the area where the bazaar is located are sharing the videos of the blaze via social networks.

According to the local emergency department, the firefights are keeping the flames under control.

Recall that the warehouses at the bazaar caught fire yesterday. The firefighters rushed to the scene immediately after the news of the fire broke. 64 firefighters and 20 fire fighting units battled the blaze and extinguished it by 6:12 pm.



