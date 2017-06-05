BBC shoots film about beauty of Zhetysu

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The BBC Corporation Another has shot another video, this time about Almaty region, intended to attract foreign tourists to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Head of Commercial Representatives at BBC Worldwide Sergey Stanovkin posted on Facebook : "For nearly all last summer we were shooting several projects in Almaty region of Kazakhstan at a time. We were surrounded by the beauty I wanted to share with everyone. I am glad that now we have completed the advertising video about Almaty region, owing to which we can show to the world what we saw with our own eyes and walked with our feet through the boundless steppes, fairy-tale mountains, amazing lakes, refreshing mountain streams ... Pleasant viewing!".









Earlier, BBC made an infomercial about Almaty.