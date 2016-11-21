BBC World News airs another video about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another video about Kazakhstan was aired by BBC World News, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sergey Stanovkin, Head of Regional Representative Offices of BBC Advertising, this project is unique because they ‘had an opportunity to see Kazakhstan's beauty through the eyes of British traveler Thomas Atkinson and his wife Lucy'.



"We tried to show Kazakhstan as Lucy and Thomas Atkinson saw and depicted it in their drawings. Few of my friends in England and other countries know the remarkable story of Thomas and Lucy. Sadly, few have an idea how big and beautiful modern Kazakhstan is. We truly hope that after watching this mini film at least 444 million people in the world (BBC World News' international audience) will become interested in this wonderful country as much as Thomas and Lucy Atkinson were many years ago," Stanovkin wrote in a Facebook post.



Earlier BBC World News aired ads about Almaty city in July and September 2016.