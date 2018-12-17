  • kz
    BC Astana beat Estonia’s Kalev

    12:19, 17 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Basketball Club players had their fifth home match of the VTB United League regular season, SPORTINFORM reports.

    This time they played against BC Kalev of Estonia.

    In the first minutes of the match, Astana players started dominating over their opponents. As a result, the Kazakh team secured a win by scoring 105-78 (24-18, 26-16, 31-17, 24-27). For Astana, this has been the tenth victory in all 13 games played vs. Kalev.



