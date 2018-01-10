BC Astana sack head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BC Astana partied ways with head coach Kostas Flevarakis due to low performance of the Astana-based club, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Mikhail Karpenko was named as interim manager.



Russian Karpenko boasts 20-year experience as he started his professional career in 1997. He worked at a youth athletic center for ten years. Then Karpenko coached BC Avtodor in Saratov and BC Ataman in Rostov-on-Don. He spent three seasons with BC Kaspiy in Aktau where he was able to learn firsthand about Kazakhstani basketball, national league and players. This season Karpenko joined BC Astana as assistant head coach.



He also helms Kazakhstan's national basketball team which have demonstrated great performance throughout all qualifying rounds of the World Championship.