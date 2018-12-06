BC Astana sign American guard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM BC Astana signed American basketball player Stephen Holt who will stay with the club till the end of 2018-2019 season, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Prior to joining the Astana-based club, the 26-year-old guard player played for Brisbane Bullets in Australia. He has already done all necessary medical tests and is already training with the team.



Throughout his sports career Holt played in the NBA Development League, Spain and Poland.