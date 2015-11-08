  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    BC Astana suffered one-point loss in Riga

    11:59, 08 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BC Astana suffered a 93:94 loss to BC VEF in the VTB United League new season on Saturday night in Riga, Sports.kz reports.

    The hosts dominated through the first half losing concentration later in the game and giving Ramunas Butautas' side a chance to improve. However, it was not enough to register a victory. Kenneth Hayes of Astana had the biggest impact scoring 30 points. Patrick Calathes scored 21 points, Rustam Yargaliyev - 13 points, Alexey Zhukanenko - 12 points, Anatoly Kolesnikov - 10 points, Pavel Ilyin - 6 points, Anton Ponomarev - 1 point. Next time Astana will host BC Tsmoki Minsk on November 14.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!