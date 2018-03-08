  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    BC Astana wins its second Kazakhstan Cup

    17:06, 08 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana won the Basketball Cup of Kazakhstan-2018 for the second time in a row, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In the decisive match, Astana beat Atyrau Barsy 72:61. Astana lost the first quarter (17:21), then won in the second and third (20:10, 23:16).

    The capital's club lost the final quarter (12:14), however, it did not affect the final result.

    It should be noted that this year's final repeated the 2017 game with the same teams.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!