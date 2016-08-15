Beach brawl prompts Corsican authorities to ban Islamic swimsuits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Burkinis, a type of swimwear for women designed in full adherence to the Islamic laws, was banned on the French island of Corsica.

The decision was made by the local authorities after a mass brawl that broke out on one of the Corsican beaches last weekend, after a tourist reportedly attempted to snap a few pictures of North African women wearing burkinis.

Local teenagers attempted to intervene to protect the tourist after a group of North African men started harassing him, and things completely spiraled out of control when another group of older North Africans, some of them armed with hatchets and harpoons, joined the fray.

Four people were injured during the clash and three cars were torched. Eventually, it required the intervention of about 100 policemen to finally restore control over the situation.

According to the BFMTV channel, the mayor of the Sisco commune declared that the ban was in fact instituted in order to protect Muslims and not to infringe on their rights.

It should be noted that the French Riviera resorts of Cannes and Villeneuve-Loubet have already banned burkinis.

Source: Sputniknews.com