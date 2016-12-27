Bear attacks woman on TV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A bear attacked a woman during the shooting of the Russian First Channel's About Love show.

A witness broadcast it live on Periscope.

The incident took place during a break. The bear did not display aggressive behavior. At some point, the woman (shooting team member) reached to the bear from the back, reports Lenta.ru.

The animal sharply struck the woman with its paw. The woman fell to the floor with her face down, that's when the trainer dragged the bear away from its victim.

Apparently, an unexpected touch from behind has scared the animal, provoking it to attack.

According to the trainer, he warned the team not to touch the animal without permission.

About Love is a Russian TV show presented by musician Sergei Shurov and journalist Sofiko Shevardnadze.



