Beckham banned from driving after using phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after using his mobile while driving in London, a court in the United Kingdom ruled, EFE reports.

The former football player received six points on his license for using his phone behind the wheel, and already had six for speeding.

Beckham, 43, pleaded guilty to having used his phone while driving his Bentley on a central London street on Nov. 21, 2018, when he was photographed by a member of the public.

Judge Catherine Moore handed Beckham a £750 ($975) fine and ordered to pay toward the court costs.

The former England captain appeared at Bromley Magistrate's Court in southeastern London in person, dressed in a suit and tie.

Journalists waited outside the court but Beckham did not give any statements. EFE-EPA