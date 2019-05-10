  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Beckham banned from driving after using phone

    12:15, 10 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after using his mobile while driving in London, a court in the United Kingdom ruled, EFE reports.

    The former football player received six points on his license for using his phone behind the wheel, and already had six for speeding.

    Beckham, 43, pleaded guilty to having used his phone while driving his Bentley on a central London street on Nov. 21, 2018, when he was photographed by a member of the public.

    Judge Catherine Moore handed Beckham a £750 ($975) fine and ordered to pay toward the court costs.

    The former England captain appeared at Bromley Magistrate's Court in southeastern London in person, dressed in a suit and tie.

    Journalists waited outside the court but Beckham did not give any statements. EFE-EPA

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!