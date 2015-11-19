Beckham named «Sexiest Man Alive» by People

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - British soccer great David Beckham was named People magazine's 30th-anniversary "Sexiest Man Alive for 2015" on Tuesday.

"It's a huge honor. I'm very pleased to accept," the 40-year-old international celebrity told People, after the magazine cover is revealed on ABC's late-night TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live". "I would obviously like to thank my parents for bringing me into this world. I would like to thank my hairdresser, my stylist, Photoshop," he added. Beckham, soccer legend, husband of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and father of four lovely children, has long been known for his handsome looks. He has also been featured in advertisements for many famous brands including Pepsi, Adidas, and Giorgio Armani, but he said he never feel himself as "an attractive, sexy person". "I mean I like to wear nice clothes and nice suits and look and feel good, but I don't ever think of myself that way," he explained. People is a weekly American magazine of celebrity and human-interest stories, published by Time Inc. With a readership of 46.6 million adults, it has the largest audience of any American magazines. The award, which is in its 30th year, has previously gone to Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson, among others. Source: Xinhua