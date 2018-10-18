Beibars Sultan Mosque reconstruction starts in Cairo

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Reconstruction of the Beibars Sultan Mosque has started in Cairo.

Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev, Minister of Antiquities of Egypt Khaled al-Anani, general contractor - CEO at Arab Contractors Mohsen Salah, members of Parliament, heads of state agencies, journalists, scientists, historians and the locals took part in the ceremony, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The Cairo's second largest mosque is an important historical place of Egypt as well as the symbol of close ties between the two nations.

Kazakhstan's authorities and people pay great attention to completion of the project as part of the agreements reached by the heads of state during the visit of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Astana in February 2016, Minister Khaled al-Anani said.



Addressing those gathered, the Minister also noted that archeological and architectural research, underground and foundation works have been already completed. Its domed rooms, corridors, towers, a central square and exterior walls are to be restored soon. The special commission set by the Egyptian archeologists and historians will maintain ist technical supervision.



Issagaliyev expressed satisfaction with resuming of restoration works at the Sultan Beibars Mosque, the son of Kazakh steppe and symbol of historical bonds between the two nations, and thanked the country's leadership.



"We highly appreciate the efforts of Egypt's authorities to preserve our common heritage. I am confident that this historical monument dated back to the epoch of great Sultan Beibars who turned Egypt into the centre of Muslim world and capital city of the Abbasid caliphate will be soon restored and become another symbol of special role and authority of Egypt in the Muslim world and the Middle East," the Kazakh diplomat said.



The total cost of restoration works hits USD 12 million. Kazakhstan allotted USD 4.5 million while Egypt allocated about USD 5.6 million. Its reconstruction is expected to come to an end in 18 months.