Beibut Atamkulov named as Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beibut Atamkulov has been appointed as Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Born in 1964, Beibut Atamkulov is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Saint Petersburg State University of Economy and Finance.



Mr. Atamkulov worked in the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2006. In 2010, he was designated as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Since 2012 he joined the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, later the Ministry for Investment and Development, as the executive secretary.



Prior to the new appointment, he was akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the decree on the establishment of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry on October 6, 2016.