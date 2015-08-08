Beibut Atamkulov named S Kazakhstan Governor

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Beibut Atamkulov the Governor of the South Kazakhstan region. Earlier he held the post of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Investments and Development, Kazinform correspondent Svetlana Kurnossova reports.

In 1986 Beibut Atamkulov graduated from the V.I.Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute with a diploma of Engineer-Metallurgist. In 2000 he graduated from the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance with Cand.Science degree in Economics. Since 1985 he worked as a furnace-man at Copper Mill of Zavenyagin Norilsk Mining and Metallurgical Combine. Since 1986 he worked as a furnace-man, foreman, chief foreman at the refining section, later as senior engineer and deputy chief of department at Shymkent Lead Works. In 1991-2006 he worked in private sector (industrial enterprises). Since 2006 he was a Counsellor, Minister-Counsellor at Kazakhstan's Embassy in the Russian Federation. Since 2007 he held the post of Minister-Counsellor of Kazakhstan's Embassy in Iran. Since 2008 he served as Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Frankfurt-am-Maine. Since 2010 Atamkulov served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of the Philippines. Since 2012 he served as the Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2014 he held the post of the Executive Secretary at the Ministry of investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.