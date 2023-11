Beibut Shumenov among Top 10 cruiserweights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing247.com has made the TOP 10 cruiserweights.

Beibut Shumenov of Kazakhstan has engaged 6th place among the best cruiserweights, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top 10 cruiserweights:

1. Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland)

2. Grigory Drozd (Russia)

3. Denis Lebedev (Russia)

4. Marco Huck (Germany)

5. Ilunga Makabu (DR Congo)

6. Beibut Shumenov (Kazakhstan)

7. Yunier Dorticos (Cuba)

8. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

9. Mairis Briedis (Latvia)

10. Murat Gassiyev (Russia)