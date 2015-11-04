Beijing confirms first-ever meeting of China&#39;s and Taiwan&#39;s leaders

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Beijing has confirmed that the first-ever meeting of Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will take place in Singapore on Saturday, the BBC reported, citing a Taiwanese spokesman.

This meeting will be the first since the Chinese Communist Revolution in 1949, when the Nationalist government had to flee from China to Taiwan after being defeated by the Communists.

Business contacts between Taiwan and China were resumed at the end of the 1980s.

Since the beginning of the 1990s the both countries began contacting through non-profit organizations such as Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) and Beijing Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits. For more information go to Sputniknews.com.