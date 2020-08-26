  • kz
    Beijing hospitals cleared of COVID-19 cases

    16:38, 26 August 2020
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - All Beijing hospitals have been cleared of COVID-19 cases, as the last two patients were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The two patients were both treated at the Beijing Ditan Hospital. One of them was a case related to the new infections in the northeastern city of Dalian, and the other was an imported COVID-19 case, according to the municipal health commission.

    No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in Beijing on Tuesday, the commission said.

    The city reported no new imported cases on Tuesday.


