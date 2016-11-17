Beijing hosts basketball tournament dated to 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A basketball tournament dated to 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Beijing on November 16, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.





Four teams competed at the tournament organized by the representative office of the customs agencies under the Kazakh Embassy to the People's Republic of China. Team of the Beijing Public Security Bureau Exit-Entry Management Department won the tournament surpassing their rivals from SOLE specialized magazine dedicated to basketball. Nuctech's team claimed the third spot. Sadly, the Kazakh Embassy's team left the tournament empty-handed.







"It was our initiative to hold an event dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and of Kazakhstani customs service on the margins of the 9th session of the Customs Cooperation Subcommittee of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee. It is important for us to meet not only at the negotiating table, but also to play basketball. It [the tournament] has a bit of everything - healthy lifestyle, natural competition and friendship. I think this is the first time when a sports tournament held on the sidelines of an official event," Gosman Amrin, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.







General Manager of Nuctech Ltd Yang Bo extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the forthcoming Independence Day (observed on the 16th of December).



"I've been to Kazakhstan 5 or 6 times. The Chinese-Kazakh relations are developing rapidly. I congratulate you on the 25th anniversary of Independence. I wish the Kazakh people happiness and prosperity," he said.