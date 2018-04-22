Beijing marks 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet Zhumabayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A roundtable devoted to the 125th anniversary of Kazakh poet-prose writer, interpreter and teacher Magzhan Zhumabayev, involving Chinese scientists and students took place in Beijing, our correspondent reports.

Experts of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, teachers and students of the Central University of Nationalities of China, Centre of Kazakhstan under the Beijing Foreign Studies University, diplomats of the Kazakh Embassy to China took part in the roundtable.

The Chinese students recited poems of Zhumabayev in Chinese and Kazakh, experts shared their views on his works, his influence on Kazakh literature and perception of Kazakh culture abroad.