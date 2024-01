Beijing school pupils listen to Kazakh instrumental music

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pupils of a public school in the capital of China listen to a Kazakh kyu (traditional instrumental piece) with interest as can be seen in the video posted on Instagram by the famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen, Kazinform reports.

"Little kids listen to the kyu Aday, which I performed at my solo concert "Bastau." The video was shot at the secondary school in Beijing.) Be happy!) The language of music is clear to all!!!" Dimash commented the video.



Recall that the Kazakh singer was second in the final of Singer 2017, the international contest held in China.

Earlier, Dimash won the following awards: "Most Popular Asia Singer", "Most Popular Overseas Singer", "Favorite Male Singer Of The Year", and "Best International Artist".