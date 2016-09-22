  • kz
    Beijing to host SCO Economic Forum on Oct 20

    12:59, 22 September 2016
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with the leadership of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAITEC) under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing to discuss the preparations for the upcoming SCO Economic Forum.

    Set to be held at the CAITEC on October 20, the forum will bring together Chinese businessmen as well as economic researchers from the SCO member states.

    The SCO Economic Forum will be organized in line with the Joint Action Plan signed between the Kazakh Embassy in China and the SCO Secretariat on August 4, 2016.

    Recall that Kazakhstan that will preside in the SCO until June 2017 will focus on ensuring regional security, strengthening economic interaction, expanding transit and transport potential and promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation during its chairmanship.

    Economy Kazakhstan and China Events Kazinform's Timeline News
