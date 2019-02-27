Beijing to renovate parts of Great Wall

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Local authorities in Beijing said a renovation project will be launched to cover parts of the Jiankou Great Wall, located in the northern Huairou District of the city.

The renovation plan was recently approved by the National Cultural Heritage Administration. A total of 2,772 meters of the Great Wall, with 17 towers, will be involved in the project, according to the Huairou district government, Xinhua reports.

The renovation on the eastern part of the Jiankou Great Wall will start in August and is expected to be completed by August 2020. From 2020 to 2021, the southern part of the wall will be renovated.

With a total length of 7,952 meters, the Jiankou Great Wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Located on steep mountains, the section of the Great Wall was once neglected and became damaged over time.

In recent years, Beijing has been focused on repairing the Jiankou section of the Great Wall. A total of 1,487 meters of the wall has been renovated. Renovation on another 744 meters will be finished by the end of this year.

The city aims to finish renovating the entire Jiankou Great Wall in the next five years.

According to Beijing's Great Wall survey in 2006, the remaining Great Wall sections in the city are 573 km long.

From 2007 to 2016, Beijing invested 374 million yuan (55.9 million U.S. dollars) in Great Wall protection and renovation, according to the Beijing municipal cultural heritage bureau.