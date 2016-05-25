  • kz
    Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline to supply Russian gas to China

    16:01, 25 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent" gas pipeline will deliver Kazakhstan's, and in the future, Russian gas to China, this has been stated by Deputy Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov at Astana Economic Forum.

    Kazakhstan expresses interest in participation in the construction of the second section of "Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent" gas pipeline. This pipeline will allow supplying Kazakhstani and Russian gas to China.
    In addition, he noted that the joint project of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Economic Belt of the Silk Road and Nurly Zhol program will provide the desired multiplier effect for the development of a wide range of industries and unimpeded trade across the Eurasian continent.
    "Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent" gas pipeline with the length of 1454 km is a joint project of Kazakhstan and China. The strategic goal of the project is a stable supply of domestic natural gas to the southern regions of Kazakhstan. In the future it is planned to transport gas - up to 6 billion cubic meters per year - to China. The project's completion is scheduled for 2017.

    Energy Kazakhstan and China Oil & Gas News Oil and Gas
