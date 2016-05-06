Being patriots we have to buy Kazakhstani products - A. Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev called on the people of the country to buy the products made in Kazakhstan speaking at the forum of Kazakhstani producers.

"I would like to call on the people of Kazakhstan to buy products made in Kazakhstan. We have to be patriotic and buy products made in our country. Remember that when you buy any products made in Kazakhstan you support small and medium business in Kazakhstan and help to preserve the jobs created by Kazakhstani producers," he said.

The Minister noted that new types of products are produced now in Kazakhstan and their number is increasing every year. Besides, the minister called on producers to continue to work on the quality of their products.

According to A. Issekeshev, there're positive tendencies in the processing industry now despite the economic situation. The number of entrepreneurs has increased up to the nine thousand since 2010.