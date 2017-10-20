Bekman Soylybayev defeats Fernando Vargas by unanimous decision

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's boxer Bekman Soylybayev (11-0, 4 KOs) has won in a professional fight as part of the boxing event in Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, USA, according to Sports.kz.

In the 10-round bout, he fought against Mexican 29-year-old Fernando Vargas (32-12-3, 21 KOs) while the WBC International champion belt was on the line.

It was Soylybayev who won by a unanimous decision.

That was the 12th professional win for the Kazakh boxer, whereas Vargas suffered 13th defeat.