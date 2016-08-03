Belarus&#39; flag raised in Rio&#39;s Olympic village

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' national flag has been hoisted in the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, BelTA learnt from the press center of the National Olympic Committee.

Chief of the Belarusian mission Alexander Gagiyev presented a set of badges with icons of the sports in which Belarus has booked its berths to Mayor of the Olympic village Brazil world basketball champion Janeth dos Santos Arcain. In response the mayor handed to the Belarusian team a commemorative logo of the 2016 Games.

Attending the ceremony were also representatives of Belarusian teams in basketball, table tennis, rowing and boxing. The Belarusian Olympic team will consist of 124 athletes who will compete for medals in 24 sports.



All in all, Rio will host more than 10,500 athletes from 207 countries for the 2016 Games, an all-time record for the Olympics. The program will feature 306 medal events (another record) in 28 sports.



The 2016 Summer Olympics will officially get underway with an opening ceremony at Rio's Maracana Stadium on 5 August. The Games will be over on 21 August, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.