Belarus&#39; latest program aims for tighter EEU integration to overcome export inhibitors

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The development of economic integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will help address the factors that inhibit export growth.

The relevant ideas are stipulated by the draft national program meant to support and develop Belarus' export in 2016-2020 (Belarus Export), BelTA has learned. The document has been published by the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the sake of public discussion. The draft document reads that further support and development of the country's export is deterred by a number of factors. For the sake of removing them it is necessary to prioritize the advancement of economic integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The effort should be followed by the creation of a common market without exemptions and restrictions and the expansion of trade and economic ties with various countries. Apart from that, Belarus' export will be positively influenced by the country's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) taking into account interests of the national economy and the expansion of multilateral cooperation with countries of the European Union, including as part of the Eastern Partnership Initiative. The developers of the draft program believe that Belarus should advance to a new level the trade and economic ties with prospective, rapidly growing economies and high-capacity markets of countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Apart from that, it is important to advance national capital onto global markets. It is important to make it part of international corporations and form Belarus' own transnational corporations that can secure a new level of workforce productivity and environmental safety. The key purpose of the Belarus Export program is to improve the national system used to render state support to export as an important part of foreign economic relations. The document builds up on the main provisions of the 2016-2020 Belarus Social and Economic Development Program for the sake of detailing the previous document with regard to foreign economic efforts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of coordinating the Belarus Export program.